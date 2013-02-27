UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
TCS to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. lawsuit with employees - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)