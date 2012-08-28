link.reuters.com/ren32t
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Govt likely to launch 50-bln-rupee exchange traded fund - Indian Express
Citi Venture may buy stake in Shriram's cement unit - Times of India
SpiceJet to start flights to China, Riyadh by October - Mint
Manipal Hospitals eyes 10 bln rupees from private equity - Mint
Cipla close to buying Mumbai property for 2.7 bln rupees - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
(ranjit.gangadharan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22 6180 7240; Reuters Messaging:
ranjit.gangadharan.reuters.com@reuters.net))