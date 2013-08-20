Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects link to Hexaware's Reuters Identification Code)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Singapore's PSA to again bid for JN port's new terminal - Mint
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)