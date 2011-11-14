Nov 14
r.reuters.com/hyh94s
17 banks to restructure Air India debt - Financial Chronicle
r.reuters.com/fyh94s
NTPC's Nagpur project faces fresh hurdle - Business Line
r.reuters.com/dyh94s
SBI chief says Kingfisher has to bring in more equity - Mint
r.reuters.com/zuh94s
End policy paralysis industry tells govt - Times of India
r.reuters.com/wuh94s
UTV delays launch of movies after box office failures -
Eonomic Times
r.reuters.com/vuh94s
Bharti, Honeywell plan home security JV - DNA
r.reuters.com/tuh94s
Reliance Ind, BP offer to share D-6 infra - Economic Times
r.reuters.com/ruh94s
Kingfisher board to consider cutting debt - Economic Times
r.reuters.com/quh94s
(Compiled by Ketan Bondre)