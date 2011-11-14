BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Nov 14
--------------------------------------------------------------
Lavasa in no hurry to hit IPO market - Financial Chronicle
---------------------------------------------------------------
Coal min to put up to 54 blocks for bidding - Financial Chronicle
---------------------------------------------------------------
17 banks to restructure Air India debt - Financial Chronicle
---------------------------------------------------------------
NTPC's Nagpur project faces fresh hurdle - Business Line
--------------------------------------------------------------
SBI chief says Kingfisher has to bring in more equity - Mint
--------------------------------------------------------------
End policy paralysis industry tells govt - Times of India
--------------------------------------------------------------
UTV delays launch of movies after box office failures - Eonomic Times
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bharti, Honeywell plan home security JV - DNA
--------------------------------------------------------------
Reliance Ind, BP offer to share D-6 infra - Economic Times
--------------------------------------------------------------
Kingfisher board to consider cutting debt - Economic Times
-------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre)
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----