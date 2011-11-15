r.reuters.com/ben94s
GMR-led Delhi Airport to collect airport levy as AERA OKs
proposal - Mint
r.reuters.com/wan94s
Banks to take control of cash flow of Kingfisher - Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/san94s
Jet to raise $350m via sale, lease back of 20 planes -
Financial Express
r.reuters.com/ran94s
Gail keen on buying BG stake in Gujarat Gas - Economic Times
r.reuters.com/gan94s
UB Group borrows 4 bln rupees from SICOM for Kingfisher -
Economic Times
r.reuters.com/fan94s
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Ketan Bondre)