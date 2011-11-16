r.reuters.com/cas94s

---------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

Maruti plans own SUV, to display concept at Auto Expo - Mint

r.reuters.com/bas94s

---------------------------------------------------------------

NMDC plans to acquire mines in Brazil, US - Mint

r.reuters.com/zyr94s

---------------------------------------------------------------

Govt auditor spots irregularities in ultra mega power project policy - Mint

r.reuters.com/wyr94s

---------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre)