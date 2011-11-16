r.reuters.com/jes94s
Gati in choppy waters as pledge, biz backfire - DNA
r.reuters.com/was94s
Volvo Eicher to spend 10 bln rupees to boost output -
Business Standard
r.reuters.com/sas94s
Reliance Ind, a white knight for Kingfisher Air? - Business
Line
r.reuters.com/tas94s
Neyveli Lignite opposes further public share sale - Business
Standard
r.reuters.com/ras94s
ICICI to repatriate capital from Canada arm on stringent
rules - Business Standard
r.reuters.com/qas94s
RBI can't take risk of not containing aggregate demand says
ex governor - Economic Times
r.reuters.com/pas94s
PE firms defer plans to invest in India - Economic Times
r.reuters.com/jas94s
HDFC Bank overtakes SBI in market capitalisation - Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/kas94s
Reliance Retail set to build big-box hypermarkets - Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/cas94s
Maruti plans own SUV, to display concept at Auto Expo - Mint
r.reuters.com/bas94s
NMDC plans to acquire mines in Brazil, US - Mint
r.reuters.com/zyr94s
Govt auditor spots irregularities in ultra mega power
project policy - Mint
r.reuters.com/wyr94s
(Compiled by Ketan Bondre)