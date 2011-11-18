r.reuters.com/byd25s

Telecom dept wants Idea's overlapping licences cancelled-Economic Times

Shipping Corp plans to sell 13 ships for breaking by March-Mint

Kingfisher looks to shut some stations, cut workforce-Mint

HCC cuts 3 verticals to focus on large projects-Economic Times

Everonn Education to get $100 mln PE deal-Business Standard

Delhi HC notice to Vodafone on Matrix's petition-Economic Times

Regulator rejects JSW Energy's tariff revise plea - Economic Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni)