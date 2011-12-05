r.reuters.com/buh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS
Billionaire Jhunjhunwala to sell Aptech stake-Times of India
r.reuters.com/qeh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Emami spends 2 bln rupees on land buys-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/neh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
India to weigh restrictions on FX outflows-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/meh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
GMR Infra may expand Petronas agreement-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/veh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Safety audit raises red flags on AI Express-Mint
r.reuters.com/reh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Reliance, Oil Min clash over pricing of CBM-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/keh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NTPC likely to close NTPC Hydro, may exit JVs-Mint
r.reuters.com/seh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
DLF to divest Galaxy Mercantile stake-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/weh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Reliance Infra looks overseas for projects-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/peh45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Aniruddha Basu and Rajesh Pandathil)