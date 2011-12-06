US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Lilliput gets Bain Capital, TPG nod to raise 5 bln rupees-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
Reliance Ind price hike plea for D6 gas turned down-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)