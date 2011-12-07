BRIEF-Network Ltd issued 49.1 mln shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion