r.reuters.com/kax45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS
Industrial output shrank by 7 percent in Oct-Times of India
r.reuters.com/hax45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volkswagen to source more auto parts from India for global
ops-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/zyw45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Rural Electrification plans to raise $250 mln via overseas
loan-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/bax45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maruti plans export boost via fully knocked down
units-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/xyw45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Ranbaxy appoints data reliability officer in US-Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/wyw45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Google India gets tax notice-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/vyw45s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)