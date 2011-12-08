US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
r.reuters.com/max45s ----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS
Mahyco plans genetically modified rice launch in 1 yr-Business Standard
----------------------------------------------------------------
Industrial output shrank by 7 percent in Oct-Times of India
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volkswagen to source more auto parts from India for global ops-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
Rural Electrification plans to raise $250 mln via overseas loan-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/bax45s ----------------------------------------------------------------
Maruti plans export boost via fully knocked down units-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
Ranbaxy appoints data reliability officer in US-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
Google India gets tax notice-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)