r.reuters.com/fed55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

Vedanta plans to double Cairn's oil output from Rajasthan-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/ded55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Coca-Cola India to create standalone unit for non-fizzy drinks-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/ced55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

Manappuram Jewellery plans to raise more than 1 bln rupees from PE cos-Mint

r.reuters.com/bed55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

Capital market regulator probes pricing, trading of IPOs-Mint

r.reuters.com/zad55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Kingfisher, Jet Air face 20-bln-rupee tax audit claim-Mint

link.reuters.com/wad55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Reliance Cap in talks to sell 26 pct in general insurance arm-Mint

r.reuters.com/tad55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)