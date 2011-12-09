r.reuters.com/ped55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS
Coal min plans to auction 54 blocks on upfront
basis-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/jed55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Parliament panel asks oil min to quantify KG D6
losses-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/fed55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Vedanta plans to double Cairn's oil output from
Rajasthan-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/ded55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Coca-Cola India to create standalone unit for non-fizzy
drinks-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/ced55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Manappuram Jewellery plans to raise more than 1 bln rupees
from PE cos-Mint
r.reuters.com/bed55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Capital market regulator probes pricing, trading of
IPOs-Mint
r.reuters.com/zad55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Kingfisher, Jet Air face 20-bln-rupee tax audit claim-Mint
link.reuters.com/wad55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Reliance Cap in talks to sell 26 pct in general insurance
arm-Mint
r.reuters.com/tad55s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)