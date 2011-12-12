r.reuters.com/qej55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

Ministry nod to foreign carriers buying 26 pct in airlines-Financial Express

r.reuters.com/dej55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

Air India lenders to be part of monitoring board to oversee turnaround-Mint

r.reuters.com/jej55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Tesco puts India cash-and-carry plans on hold-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/gej55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NHAI may delay bond issue due to uncertain mkt conditions-Mint

r.reuters.com/kej55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

SBI eyes 35-bln-rupee interest on CRR instead of additional capital-Financial Express

r.reuters.com/xaj55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Mahindra plans assembly plant in Southeast Asia-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/saj55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

DLF to sell hotel unit to Square Four for 5.5 bln rupees-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/vaj55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

Reliance Inds to enter fast food biz with own brand-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/raj55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Maruti may defer Gujarat expansion plans-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/taj55s ----------------------------------------------------------------

Fin min pushes banks to fast track bad loan recovery-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/qaj55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)