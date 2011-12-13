BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA nod from U.S. FDA for saxagliptin tablets
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage: