r.reuters.com/huz55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

JSW Ispat to abandon some projects-DNA

r.reuters.com/duz55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Banks set to fund housing society redevelopment-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/cuz55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Reliance Ind willing to surrender part of KG-D6 block-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/zez55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

DLF set to ink 9-bln-rupee Pune SEZ deal with Blackstone-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/buz55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sajjan Jindal unlikely to convert JSW Steel warrants, set to lose 5.29 billion rupees-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/xez55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Reliance Infra puts power transmission arm on block-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/wez55s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Pandathil)