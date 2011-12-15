US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Andhra pollution board orders HPCL to cut Vizag refinery output 30 pct-DNA
Rajesh Exports to raise 65 bln rupees to expand retail jewellery-Economic Times
Insurers may be allowed to form units, JVs abroad-Mint
Shipping Corp seeks cargo reservation after losses-Mint
SKF to hire 400 staff for R&D unit in Bangalore-Financial Chronicle
Mundra Port puts in fresh bid for Chennai port facility-Mint
JSW Ispat to abandon some projects-DNA
Banks set to fund housing society redevelopment-Business Standard
Reliance Ind willing to surrender part of KG-D6 block-Economic Times
DLF set to ink 9-bln-rupee Pune SEZ deal with Blackstone-Business Standard
Sajjan Jindal unlikely to convert JSW Steel warrants, set to lose 5.29 billion rupees-Economic Times
Reliance Infra puts power transmission arm on block-Economic Times
