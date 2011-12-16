r.reuters.com/zuf65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

NMDC drops stake buy proposal in Brazilian mine-Indian Express

r.reuters.com/xuf65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

StanChart to consolidate pvt banking biz in India-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/vuf65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Adani Enterprises to invest $4 bln in coal mining-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/suf65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Pandathil)