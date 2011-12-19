BRIEF-India cenbank says 10 states raise 107.75 bln rupees via loans
* India cenbank: 10 states raise 107.75 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 101.00 billion rupees
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)
