r.reuters.com/cuk65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Previous

India, fighting slowdown, looks to state firms' $26 bln cash stash-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/fuk65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Cadbury, ITC cream biscuits bite into Britannia market share - Times of India

r.reuters.com/buk65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Rupee fall could drag India's market cap below $1 trillion- Times of India r.reuters.com/zek65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Russia's Sistema plans $1 bln India foray into power, coal, retail-Economic Times r.reuters.com/wek65s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Vodafone CEO looks to invest in data-ready network - Economic Times r.reuters.com/vek65s

--------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)