India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
India rejects Axiata's proposal to raise stake in Idea Cellular-Business Standard
India modifies IIFCL's takeout finance scheme to be based on ratings-Mint
Dr Reddy's Labs exits diabetes, cardio drug research on cost concerns-Mint r.reuters.com/zaq65s
Landmark to tie up with US chains Krispy Kreme, PF Chang's -Times of India r.reuters.com/xaq65s
L&T says airport project cost could shoot up by 50 bln rupees-Economic Times r.reuters.com/waq65s
Mahindra Satyam, Tech Mahindra to appoint valuers for merger plan-Economic Times r.reuters.com/vaq65s
Lenders tell Kingfisher Airlines to pay dues for more loans-Economic Times r.reuters.com/saq65s
New pension bill to be cleared by Parliament soon-Economic Times r.reuters.com/taq65s
--------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei