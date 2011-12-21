TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 116.62 bln rupees

June 13 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 43 bids for 116.62 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)