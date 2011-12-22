BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
PREVIOUS ITEMS
M&M to launch compact electric car in 2012-Business Standard
Regulator pushes for gas price deregulation-Economic Times
SBI may defer raising $5 bln by selling dollar bonds-Mint
India wants state cos to ready 780 bln rupees for foreign buys-Financial Express
Competition regulator to probe state-run Coal India-Economic Times
Reliance Industries buys minority stake in Terra Power-Economic Times
US PE fund Gerken Capital to invest $200 mln in India-Economic Times
NALCO, 2 state miners to explore gold, copper reserves in Afghanistan-Economic Times
Viom Networks in talks with Telenor for Bangladesh tower deal-Economic Times
---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)
