BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
PREVIOUS ITEM Viom Networks in talks with Telenor for Bangladesh tower deal-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/fyz65s ---- (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar) (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)