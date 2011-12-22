----

India wants state cos to ready 780 bln rupees for foreign buys-FINANCIAL EXPRESS

Competition regulator to probe state-run Coal India-Economic Times

Reliance Industries buys minority stake in Terra Power-Economic Times r.reuters.com/vuz65s

US PE fund Gerken Capital to invest $200 mln in India-Economic Times

NALCO, 2 state miners to explore gold, copper reserves in Afghanistan-Economic Times

Viom Networks in talks with Telenor for Bangladesh tower deal-Economic Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)