PREVIOUS ITEMS

M&M to launch compact electric car in 2012-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/nyz65s

Regulator pushes for gas price deregulation-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/jyz65s

SBI may defer raising $5 bln by selling dollar bonds-Mint

r.reuters.com/qyz65s

India wants state cos to ready 780 bln rupees for foreign buys-Financial Express

r.reuters.com/ryz65s

Competition regulator to probe state-run Coal India-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/myz65s

Reliance Industries buys minority stake in Terra Power-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/vuz65s

U.S. PE fund Gerken Capital to invest $200 mln in India-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/kyz65s

NALCO, 2 state miners to explore gold, copper reserves in Afghanistan-Economic Times

Viom Networks in talks with Telenor for Bangladesh tower deal-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/fyz65s

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)