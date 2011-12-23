link.reuters.com/tyd75s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
India official says could still double exports by 2014 to
$450 bln-Mint
r.reuters.com/caf75s
----
Advance tax growth decelerates, falls short of direct tax
target-Financial Express
r.reuters.com/zyd75s
----
New telecom operators seek price waiver on alloted
spectrum-Financial Express
r.reuters.com/xyd75s
----
Lanco Infratech files 2 bln rupees claim for plant
delay-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/wyd75s
----
Reliance Infra plans 5 bln rupees fresh equity for
BSES-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/vyd75s
----
Wilbur Ross tells OCM India management to wipe out losses by
2013-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/syd75s
----
Aditya Birla Group unifies its $2 bln global carbon black
biz-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/ryd75s
----
Pepsi forms company to take on regional packaged food
brands-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/qyd75s
----
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)