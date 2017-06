r.reuters.com/xyd75s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Lanco Infratech files 2 bln rupees claim for plant delay-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/wyd75s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Reliance Infra plans 5 bln rupees fresh equity for BSES-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/vyd75s

----

Wilbur Ross tells OCM India management to wipe out losses by 2013-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/syd75s

----

Aditya Birla Group unifies its $2 bln global carbon black biz-Economic Times

----

link.reuters.com/ryd75s

----

Pepsi forms company to take on regional packaged food brands-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/qyd75s

---- ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)