PREVIOUS ITEMS

India's TCS cools off on plan to buy Lufthansa IT arm on profit concerns-Economic Times

500 pharma cos lose appeal, to pay 40 bln rupees in fines for over-charging-Economic Times

Regulator wants funds to offer fewer schemes, merge similar plans-Financial Express

Goenkas carve out RPG group's Harrison Malayalam, Spencer International-Mint

India leaning on state power, oil firms to raise dividend-Times of India

Actis to sell controlling stake in Sterling Hospitals-Business Standard

NTPC fails to acquire land for projects, equipment orders held up-Mint

NTPC fails to acquire land for projects, equipment orders held up-Mint

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Compiled by Swati Pandey and Harish Nambiar)