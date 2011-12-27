r.reuters.com/mak75s
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Planning Commission unhappy with own 12th Plan draft -
Economic Times
r.reuters.com/cak75s
India Infrastructure Finance Co drops plan for bond
issuances in FY12-Business Line
r.reuters.com/xak75
India against European Union's move to slap carbon emission
fee on airlines-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/jak75s
Estranged Ambani brothers to get together after 15 years at
family do-Times of India
r.reuters.com/dak75s
India's TCS cools off on plan to buy Lufthansa IT arm on
profit concerns-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/hak75s
500 pharma cos lose appeal, to pay 40 bln rupees in fines
for over-charging-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/fak75s
Regulator wants funds to offer fewer schemes, merge similar
plans-Financial Express
r.reuters.com/gak75s
Goenkas carve out RPG group's Harrison Malayalam, Spencer
International-Mint
r.reuters.com/vyj75s
India leaning on state power, oil firms to raise
dividend-Times of India
r.reuters.com/bak75s
Actis to sell controlling stake in Sterling
Hospitals-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/wyj75s
NTPC fails to acquire land for projects, equipment orders
held up-Mint
r.reuters.com/tyj75s
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Swati Pandey and Harish Nambiar)