r.reuters.com/mun75s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

India's Export Credit Guarantee Corp cautious on high value exports to Europe-Business Line

r.reuters.com/dyn75s

----

Hero MotoCorp to launch own bike range before 2014-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/qun75s

----

India to consider cancelling KG-D6 gas supply to 3 firms-Financial Chronicle

r.reuters.com/cyn75s

----

Mittal's siblings looking to sell stake in Gontermann-Peipers India-DNA

r.reuters.com/zun75s

----

Infosys BPO to set up new 500-seater centre in China-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/run75s

----

LIC Housing Finance to raise 80 bln rupees by March-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/sun75s

----

Malay court rules India should refund $120 mln to Cairn India, Ravva Oil-Economic Times r.reuters.com/kun75s

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)