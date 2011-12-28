BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
* Says appointed Prashant Jain as a whole-time director designated as 'joint managing director & CEO' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: