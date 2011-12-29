r.reuters.com/gur75s

India may ask Sterlite Industries to buy residual 49 pct in BALCO-Economic Times

Sebi to consider banning upfront commissions in MF schemes - Economic Times

India Procter & Gamble unit's FY11 losses wipe off 6 years of profit - Economic Times

Reliance Industries, Raytheon in talks for defence JV-Economic Times

NHAI's tax-free bond issue oversubscribed, could close earlier - Economic Times

