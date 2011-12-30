r.reuters.com/pav75s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Volvo to make India global hub of its Asia range - Business
Standard
r.reuters.com/qav75s
----
India, EU close to deal on auto duty cuts under
FTA-Financial Express
r.reuters.com/nav75s
----
SBI may raise 40 bln rupees via QIP in FY13-Business
Standard
r.reuters.com/mav75s
----
ONGC Videsh-Sistema stake swap may not happen - Mint
r.reuters.com/kav75s
----
Regulator to consider share auction on exchanges Jan
3-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/hav75s
----
India to auction coal blocks to lowest power tariff
firms-Economic Times
http://.reuters.comjav75s
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)