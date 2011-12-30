r.reuters.com/vav75s

SBI, 14 banks to get 160 bln rupees fund infusion by March- Business Standard

Tata group sets up commodities sourcing unit for group cos-Financial Chronicle

Volvo to make India global hub of its Asia range - Business Standard

India, EU close to deal on auto duty cuts under FTA-Financial Express

SBI may raise 40 bln rupees via QIP in FY13-Business Standard

ONGC Videsh-Sistema stake swap may not happen - Mint

Regulator to consider share auction on exchanges Jan 3-Economic Times

India to auction coal blocks to lowest power tariff firms-Economic Times

India to auction coal blocks to lowest power tariff firms-Economic Times