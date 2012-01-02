link.reuters.com/byx75s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Coal India shifts to 30-60 pct steeper pricing
regime-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/gyx75s
----
Foreign trade office agrees to permit airlines to directly
import fuel-Financial Express
link.reuters.com/tyx75s
----
Seven govt banks, LIC, IIFCL to partner to boost infra
projects-Business Line
link.reuters.com/jyx75s
----
India, Pakistan to start power, petro trade-Times of India
link.reuters.com/pyx75s
----
Jet cuts trainee co-pilots' pay by about 60 pct-Times of
India
link.reuters.com/qyx75s
----
PTC India in talks with sovereign wealth fund for PE
venture-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/fyx75s
----
Govt to approve broadened stake sale framework this
week-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/cyx75s
----
Auto parts maker Varroc buys 80 pct in Italian
company-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/zux75s
----
Zydus, Eli Lilly may call off joint drug discovery
pact-Economic TImes
link.reuters.com/xux75s
----
Andhra Pradesh govt draws up plans to set up
supermarkets-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/wux75s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)