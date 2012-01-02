link.reuters.com/cyx75s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Auto parts maker Varroc buys 80 pct in Italian company-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/zux75s

----

Zydus, Eli Lilly may call off joint drug discovery pact-Economic TImes

link.reuters.com/xux75s

----

Andhra Pradesh govt draws up plans to set up supermarkets-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/wux75s ----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)