India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Govt to approve broadened stake sale framework this week-Business Standard
----
Auto parts maker Varroc buys 80 pct in Italian company-Economic Times
----
Zydus, Eli Lilly may call off joint drug discovery pact-Economic TImes
----
Andhra Pradesh govt draws up plans to set up supermarkets-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/wux75s ----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: