MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
Seven govt banks, LIC, IIFCL to partner to boost infra projects-Business Line
India, Pakistan to start power, petro trade-Times of India
Jet cuts trainee co-pilots' pay by about 60 pct-Times of India
PTC India in talks with sovereign wealth fund for PE venture-Economic Times
Govt to approve broadened stake sale framework this week-Business Standard
Auto parts maker Varroc buys 80 pct in Italian company-Economic Times
Zydus, Eli Lilly may call off joint drug discovery pact-Economic TImes
Andhra Pradesh govt draws up plans to set up supermarkets-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice