US STOCKS-Tech selloff drags down Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Govt defers fuel price hike for now-Times of India
BSNL in talks with London company for broadband services-Business Line
China's HNA Group in race to buy DLF's Aman Resorts-Business Standard
Ratan Tata asks group companies to do reality check-Business Standard
IRB to seek 700-mln-rupee compensation from highways authority-Economic Times
Kotak Realty plans to raise $350 mln fund-Economic Times
Infosys, TCS hit as US holds back visas-Economic Times
Reliance Power, Shell in talks to set up LNG unit-Economic Times
Bhushan Steel puts Bengal plant on hold-Economic Times
Reliance Ind to invest over 15 bln rupees in TV18 group-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice