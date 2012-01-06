MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Aviation minister says won't let any airline wind up-Economic Times
----
Accounting regulator holds Satyam's former CFO guilty of misconduct-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/jam85s --------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice