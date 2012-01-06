link.reuters.com/cem85s

Essar Steel to sell 1.8 pct in Essar Power-Times of India

Hochtief in talks with Hyderabad company to buy majority stake-Times of India

Star Health to raise 1.70 bln rupees before March-end-Financial Express

Aviation minister says won't let any airline wind up-Economic Times

Accounting regulator holds Satyam's former CFO guilty of misconduct-Business Standard

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)