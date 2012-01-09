UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

June 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising 38 points at the open on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ELECTION: Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she would serve as prime minister as long as they wanted her after a botched election gamble cost the party its majority in parliament and weakened Britain's hand days before formal Brexit negotiations. * BREXIT/UK M&A: The political shock of Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a ma