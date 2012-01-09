GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
State-run NTPC plans foray into power distribution - Business Standard
----
Aditya Birla group eyes Lafarge's South African business-Business Standard
----
Maldives allows GMR to collect airport development, insurance fee from passengers-Economic Times
----
Northern Coalfields to give Sasan land to Reliance Power- Economic Times
----
Sterlite Industries ready to pay mutually agreed price for Balco stake-Economic Times
---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction