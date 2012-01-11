link.reuters.com/juz85s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Indian Oil drops merchant power foray plan, to route pet coke to chemical stream-Mint

link.reuters.com/kuz85s

----

Labour min suggests pension fund interest rate be pegged at 8.6 pct-Times of India

link.reuters.com/duz85s

----

Muthoot Fincorp plans to sell stake, raise 5-6 bln rupees in PE funds-Business Line

link.reuters.com/guz85s

----

Govt raises 17 state firms' FY13 spending plans to stimulate economy-Times of India

link.reuters.com/cuz85s

----

Akzo Nobel stakeholders oppose merger plan to raise foreign holding-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/rez85s

----

Unitech raises concerns about partner Telenor's Pakistan operations-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/pez85s

----

Aviation minister rejects working capital funding for Kingfisher -Business Standard

link.reuters.com/kez85s

----

Banks reject Air India's debt recast proposal-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/jez85s

----

Indian companies have hedged only 40 pct of forex loans-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/dez85s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Harish Nambiar)