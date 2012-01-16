BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says Adani Group commissions 50 MW solar plant in Mahoba
* Says Adani Group commissions 50 MW solar plant in Mahoba, UP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Emirates plans more flights to India on rising demand-Financial Express
----
India mulls 40 pct urea price hike ahead of polls-Economic Times
----
OIL in talks with US-listed firm for $200 mln shale gas buy-Mint
----
Reliance can't be stopped from recovering D6 costs, says DGH - Economic Times
----
United Breweries plans overseas listing of foreign assets-Economic Times
----
Reliance Ind-ETV deal under regulatory scanner-Mint
----
Reliance Ind plans to buy 26 pct in leading cable firms-Business Standard
----
Telenor, Unitech disagree over JV valuation-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says Adani Group commissions 50 MW solar plant in Mahoba, UP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 13 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.280/6.260 0.23 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/18 6.290/6.260 0.46 07.83 pct G