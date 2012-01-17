link.reuters.com/pat95s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Times Group looks to buy majority stake in Neo Cricket, Neo
Sports-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/nat95s
----
NCC plans to list infra arm-DNA Money
link.reuters.com/bet95s
----
New Silk Route to invest $300 mln in 2012-Mint
link.reuters.com/rat95s
----
Three-fourth of Videocon revenue to be from energy-Financial
Express
link.reuters.com/xat95s
----
Dalmia Cement buys 50 pct in Assam firm for 2.38 bln
rupees-Financial Express
r.reuters.com/vat95s
----
Group of ministers to discuss aviation FDI today-Economic
Times
link.reuters.com/kat95s
----
Honda Siel hopes to resume peak output by March-Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/jat95s
----
Essar Energy to reduce dependence on Iranian oil-Economic
Times
link.reuters.com/gat95s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)